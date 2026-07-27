Raising Judges' Retirement Age Could Cast Shadow Over President AKD's Legacy, Warns Senior Lawyer

A prominent senior lawyer has warned that a proposed move by the Ministry of Justice to raise the retirement age of judges could seriously damage the legacy of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, raising fresh concerns about the independence of the judiciary under the current administration.

Proposal to Come Before Cabinet

According to reports, the Ministry of Justice is preparing to place a proposal before the Cabinet that would extend the retirement age of judges. The move has drawn sharp criticism from legal circles, with senior lawyer Saliya Peries PC among the most vocal opponents of the initiative.

Peries warned that proceeding with such a proposal would leave a lasting stain on President Dissanayake's leadership at a time when the administration is still working to establish its credibility with the Sri Lankan public.

Concerns Over Judicial Independence

Critics argue that altering the retirement age of sitting judges through executive action carries the risk of being perceived as political interference in the judiciary — a deeply sensitive matter in a country where the separation of powers has historically been a contentious issue.

The proposal, if pushed forward, could undermine public confidence in the impartiality of the courts and raise serious questions about the government's commitment to an independent judicial system.

Legal observers have pointed out that any changes affecting the tenure or terms of service of judges must be approached with extreme caution and full transparency, given the potential implications for the rule of law in Sri Lanka.

A Critical Moment for the Administration

President Dissanayake's administration came to power on a platform of systemic reform and good governance, pledging to clean up institutions that had long been plagued by political manipulation. It is against this backdrop that the latest controversy has drawn particular scrutiny.

Observers note that for a government that built much of its electoral appeal on promises of institutional integrity, being seen to interfere — even indirectly — with the judiciary could prove politically costly.

As the proposal awaits further deliberation, calls are growing from within the legal community for the government to reconsider the move and engage in broader consultation before taking any steps that could compromise the standing of Sri Lanka's judicial institutions.

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