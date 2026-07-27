Sri Lankan Airlines Under Fire Over Reckless Expansion, Spiralling Costs and Leadership Crisis

Sri Lanka's national carrier, SriLankan Airlines, is facing mounting criticism over what detractors are describing as vanity-driven fleet expansion ambitions, alarmingly high maintenance expenditure, and a prolonged absence of permanent leadership at the top of the organisation.

Expansion Plans Draw Sharp Criticism

Stakeholders and industry observers have raised serious concerns about the airline's growth strategy, with critics labelling the expansion proposals as "ego-driven" rather than grounded in sound commercial logic. The push to grow the fleet and expand routes is being questioned at a time when the airline continues to struggle financially and the broader Sri Lankan economy remains under significant pressure.

Analysts warn that committing to ambitious expansion without a clear path to profitability could deepen the airline's long-standing financial woes and place an additional burden on the state, which has repeatedly been called upon to bail out the loss-making carrier.

Maintenance Costs Raise Red Flags

Adding to the controversy are soaring aircraft maintenance costs, which have drawn the attention of both government officials and financial watchdogs. Critics argue that the expenditure on upkeep is disproportionate and poorly managed, raising questions about procurement practices and oversight within the airline's technical division.

The rising maintenance bill comes at a particularly sensitive time, as Sri Lanka continues its recovery from a devastating economic crisis that prompted the country to seek an International Monetary Fund bailout and implement sweeping austerity measures across state institutions.

CEO Vacancy Compounds Governance Concerns

Perhaps most troubling to governance advocates is the ongoing vacuum at the chief executive level. SriLankan Airlines has been operating without a permanent CEO for a considerable period, a situation that critics say has left the airline rudderless at a critical juncture in its turnaround efforts.

The absence of stable, accountable leadership is seen as a key factor undermining investor confidence and hampering efforts to restructure the airline's operations and finances in a coherent and transparent manner.

Calls for Accountability and Reform

Voices from within the aviation sector and civil society are calling on the government to take urgent corrective action, including:

Appointing a qualified and experienced permanent CEO without further delay

Conducting an independent audit of maintenance contracts and expenditure

Subjecting fleet expansion plans to rigorous financial scrutiny before any commitments are made

Strengthening the board's oversight role to prevent decisions driven by prestige rather than commercial viability

SriLankan Airlines has long been a symbol of national pride, but repeated financial losses and governance failures have transformed it into one of the country's most contentious state enterprises. With reform pressure intensifying, observers say the airline stands at a crossroads — and the decisions made in the coming months could determine whether it charts a sustainable course or continues its turbulent descent.