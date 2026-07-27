Son of Former State Minister Released on Bail in Rs. 20 Million Robbery Case

Anuda Bandara, the son of former State Minister Shantha Bandara, has been granted bail by a Sri Lankan court along with five co-suspects in connection with a robbery case involving Rs. 20 million.

Court Orders Release of Six Suspects

The court issued the bail order today, permitting all six individuals implicated in the high-profile robbery case to be released. Anuda Bandara, who has drawn public attention due to his father's political standing, was among those ordered freed pending further legal proceedings.

Case Background

The case centres on an alleged robbery amounting to Rs. 20 million, a sum that has placed the matter firmly in the spotlight given the identities of those involved. Authorities had taken the six suspects into custody prior to the court's decision to grant bail.

Political Connection Draws Scrutiny

The involvement of a former State Minister's son in a criminal case of this nature is likely to attract considerable public and political scrutiny. Shantha Bandara previously served as a State Minister, and his son's arrest had already generated significant attention across the country.

Legal proceedings in the matter are expected to continue, with all six suspects now released on bail as the case moves forward through the judicial process.

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