SJB Firmly Rejects NPP Allegations of Bribe Involving Bar Association President

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has strongly denied allegations levelled by the ruling National People's Power (NPP) that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) had offered a bribe involving the President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL).

The denial comes amid escalating political tensions between the opposition SJB and the NPP-led government, with both sides trading accusations in what has become an increasingly heated public dispute.

SJB Calls Claims Baseless

Premadasa and senior members of the SJB were unequivocal in their rejection of the NPP's assertions, describing the allegations as politically motivated and entirely without foundation. The opposition party urged the public to treat the claims with scepticism, arguing that they were designed to distract from pressing national issues.

The BASL, one of Sri Lanka's most respected legal institutions, has found itself drawn into the political crossfire as a result of the allegations — a development that has drawn concern from within legal circles.

Political Rivalry Intensifies

The exchange reflects the growing friction between the NPP government and the SJB, which remains the principal opposition force in Parliament. Observers note that such allegations, if unsubstantiated, risk undermining public trust in both political institutions and the legal profession.

The SJB has called on the NPP to provide concrete evidence to support its claims or retract them entirely, warning that false accusations of this nature could have serious consequences for the integrity of Sri Lanka's democratic discourse.

No formal complaint or legal action had been announced at the time of reporting, and the BASL had yet to issue an official public statement on the matter.

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