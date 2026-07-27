Sri Lanka Rises in Global Investor Relations Rankings as Transparency Improves, IIF Report Finds

Sri Lanka has made notable strides in global investor relations, earning recognition in a recent report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) for recording one of the largest overall score gains among assessed nations.

The island nation was highlighted alongside Vietnam, Belize, and Mozambique as among the countries that demonstrated the most significant improvements compared to the previous assessment period, signalling a meaningful shift in how Sri Lanka is perceived by the international investment community.

Transparency at the Heart of the Improvement

The gains are largely attributed to advances in transparency — a critical factor that international investors and creditors weigh heavily when evaluating sovereign borrowers. Improved disclosure practices and greater openness in economic and fiscal data are understood to have driven Sri Lanka's upward movement in the rankings.

For a country that has been navigating one of its most challenging economic periods in recent memory, including a sovereign debt default and an ongoing restructuring process, the recognition represents a positive signal to global markets.

A Timely Boost Amid Debt Restructuring

Sri Lanka has been working to rebuild creditor confidence following its 2022 economic crisis, which saw foreign reserves collapse, widespread shortages of essential goods, and the country seeking an IMF bailout. Restoring trust with international investors has been a central pillar of the government's recovery strategy.

Being named among the top improvers in the IIF rankings is likely to bolster Sri Lanka's position as it continues negotiations and engagement with bondholders and bilateral creditors as part of its broader debt resolution efforts.

Regional and Global Context

The IIF, a global association of financial institutions, regularly assesses sovereign nations on the quality of their investor relations practices. Being grouped with Vietnam — a fast-growing emerging market — as well as Belize and Mozambique, both of which have undergone their own debt restructuring processes, underscores the relevance of Sri Lanka's progress within the context of post-crisis economic management.

Analysts note that sustained improvement in transparency and investor communication will be essential for Sri Lanka to regain access to international capital markets on favourable terms in the years ahead.

Sri Lanka recorded one of the largest overall score gains in the IIF investor relations assessment

The country was recognised alongside Vietnam, Belize, and Mozambique

Transparency improvements were identified as a key driver of the ranking gains

The recognition comes as Sri Lanka continues its post-crisis debt restructuring process

The development is expected to be welcomed by policymakers in Colombo as a sign that the country's reform efforts are beginning to register positively on the international stage.