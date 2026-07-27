Sri Lanka's Dengue Crisis Deepens: Over 82,000 Cases Recorded and 61 Lives Lost

Dengue Situation Reaches Alarming Levels Across the Island

Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak as the total number of reported cases has surpassed 82,000, with the death toll climbing to 61, according to the latest health figures. The escalating numbers have raised serious concerns among public health officials and medical professionals nationwide.

A Public Health Emergency Taking Shape

The rapid rise in dengue infections highlights the urgent need for intensified preventive measures across all provinces. Health authorities have been on high alert as the mosquito-borne illness continues to spread, affecting communities in both urban and rural areas of the country.

Dengue fever, transmitted through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, can develop into life-threatening conditions such as dengue haemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome if not detected and treated promptly. The 61 fatalities recorded so far this year underscore the deadly potential of the disease when cases are not managed in time.

What the Public Should Know

Health officials continue to urge the public to take proactive steps to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds around their homes and workplaces. Key preventive actions include:

Removing stagnant water from containers, flowerpots, and tyres

Keeping water storage vessels tightly covered at all times

Using mosquito repellents and protective clothing, especially during early morning and evening hours

Seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, and body pain develop

Authorities Urged to Strengthen Response

With case numbers continuing to mount, health professionals and community advocates are calling on local authorities to step up fogging operations, public awareness campaigns, and vector control programmes. Hospitals across the island are also being urged to ensure adequate preparedness to handle the increasing patient load.

Sri Lanka has historically experienced dengue surges during and after the monsoon seasons, when rainfall creates abundant breeding conditions for mosquitoes. Citizens and local government bodies are being reminded that collective responsibility remains the most effective tool in containing the spread of this preventable disease.

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