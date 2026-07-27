Jadeja Cleared Fit as India Finalise Squad Ahead of Sri Lanka Test Series

All-rounder's return boosts Indian hopes ahead of crucial series

India received a significant boost ahead of their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, with star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja declared fully fit and available for selection. The news ends uncertainty surrounding one of India's most valuable players, whose ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him a pivotal figure in the Test setup.

Squad decisions loom large for Indian selectors

With Jadeja's fitness confirmed, Indian selectors now face a series of key decisions as they finalise the squad that will take on Sri Lanka in the Test matches. The selection panel is expected to deliberate carefully over the composition of the side, weighing available options across batting, bowling, and all-round departments before announcing a final group.

Jadeja's return is particularly welcome given his consistent performances in red-ball cricket, where he has proven himself as a match-winner capable of turning the tide with either his aggressive lower-order batting or his crafty left-arm spin.

Sri Lanka Tests in sharp focus

The Test series against Sri Lanka represents an important assignment for the Indian team as they continue to build their campaign in international cricket's longest format. Sri Lanka, playing on familiar home conditions, will pose a stern challenge, making India's squad selection all the more critical.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be eagerly anticipating the clash, which promises to deliver compelling contest between two sides rich in Test match tradition. The confirmation of Jadeja's availability only adds to the excitement surrounding the series as both camps finalise their preparations.

Related Video