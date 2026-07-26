Two Sri Lankans Nabbed at Bandaranaike Airport Attempting to Smuggle 64 Exotic Pigeons

Two Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after they were found in possession of 64 exotic pigeons, authorities have confirmed.

Discovery at the Airport

The suspects were apprehended by airport officials during routine checks at BIA, located in Katunayake. The birds, numbering 64 in total, were identified as exotic pigeons — a variety that is subject to strict wildlife and customs regulations both locally and internationally.

Smuggling of Wildlife a Growing Concern

The illegal trafficking of exotic birds and animals through Sri Lankan airports has drawn increasing attention from law enforcement and wildlife protection authorities in recent years. Exotic pigeons are highly sought after in underground markets, often fetching considerable sums due to their rarity and appeal among collectors and breeders.

Authorities have been stepping up vigilance at entry and exit points across the country to curb the smuggling of protected and exotic wildlife, which poses a serious threat to biodiversity and contravenes both Sri Lankan law and international conventions on wildlife trade.

Suspects in Custody

The two individuals, both Sri Lankan citizens, were taken into custody following the discovery of the birds. Investigations are currently underway to determine the origin of the pigeons, their intended destination, and whether any wider smuggling network is involved.

Number of exotic pigeons seized: 64

Nationality of suspects: Sri Lankan

Location of arrest: Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayake

Further legal proceedings are expected as the case is handed over to the relevant authorities for prosecution. Wildlife conservation groups are likely to be monitoring developments closely, given the significance of the seizure.