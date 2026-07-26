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Decomposed Body Found Inside Karapitiya Home, Police Launch Investigation

26 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Decomposed Body Found Inside Karapitiya Home, Police Launch Investigation

Authorities have made a grim discovery after a decomposed body was found inside a residence in the Karapitiya area, police confirmed.

Officers responded to the scene following a report and subsequently discovered the badly decomposed remains within the property. The circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be fully established, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause.

Police are treating the matter seriously as forensic and investigative procedures get underway. The identity of the deceased is expected to be confirmed through further examination.

Karapitiya, located in the Galle District of the Southern Province, is home to one of Sri Lanka's major regional hospitals, making the discovery in the area particularly notable for the local community.

Authorities have urged anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Further details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 26 Jul 2026

hope police actually investigate properly and dont just close the case

N
Nadeesha Kumari 26 Jul 2026

karapitiya area getting worse, no safety anymore

P
Pasan Liyanage 26 Jul 2026

how long was the body there before someone noticed, sad situation

N
Nimal Fernando 26 Jul 2026

neighbors didnt smell anything? impossible men

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