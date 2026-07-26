Sri Lanka Customs Uncovers Rs. 201 Million Hidden in Canadian Painter's Shipment

Sri Lanka Customs officers have made a significant discovery after intercepting a shipment linked to a Canadian painter, revealing concealed assets valued at approximately Rs. 201 million, in what authorities are describing as a major find.

Shipment Flagged for Inspection

The consignment, which arrived in Sri Lanka and was connected to an individual identified as a Canadian painter, was subjected to a thorough examination by Customs officials. Upon closer inspection, officers uncovered the staggering sum hidden within the cargo, raising immediate red flags over the origins and intended purpose of the concealed wealth.

A Growing Crackdown on Smuggling

This latest interception forms part of Sri Lanka Customs' ongoing efforts to tighten controls at ports of entry and clamp down on attempts to smuggle undeclared assets and contraband into the country. Authorities have been increasingly vigilant in scrutinising international shipments amid broader national efforts to combat financial crimes and illicit trade.

The discovery underscores the importance of rigorous Customs inspections in safeguarding the country's economic and legal integrity.

Investigations Underway

Sri Lanka Customs has launched a formal investigation into the matter to determine the full circumstances surrounding the shipment. Officials are working to establish how the assets were concealed, who is responsible, and whether any further legal violations have taken place.

The case is expected to be referred to the relevant law enforcement and judicial authorities as investigations progress. Sri Lanka Customs has urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to smuggling or undeclared imports through official channels.