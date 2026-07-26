Wathupitiwala Police Sub-Inspector Suspended After Heated Confrontation Video Goes Viral

A Sub-Inspector attached to the Wathupitiwala Investment Zone Police Post has been suspended with immediate effect following the widespread circulation of a video depicting a heated altercation between the officer and a member of the public.

The footage, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, drew significant public attention and prompted swift action from senior police authorities, who moved to suspend the officer pending a formal inquiry into the incident.

Swift Response from Police Authorities

The suspension reflects the Sri Lanka Police's stated commitment to maintaining professional conduct among its officers and upholding public trust. Officials acted promptly once the video gained traction online, signalling that such behaviour would not be tolerated within the force.

The incident has reignited broader discussions among the Sri Lankan public regarding the conduct of law enforcement officers and the growing role of social media in holding authorities accountable.

Public Reaction

The video drew widespread criticism from members of the public, many of whom expressed concern over the manner in which the officer engaged with a civilian. The clip was shared extensively across platforms, amplifying calls for disciplinary action.

The officer has been suspended with immediate effect

The incident took place at the Wathupitiwala Investment Zone Police Post

A formal investigation into the matter is expected to follow

Authorities have urged the public to allow the disciplinary process to proceed through proper channels, assuring that the matter will be handled transparently and in accordance with established police regulations.

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