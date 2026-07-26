More Than 1,000 Imported Vehicles Sit Unclaimed at Hambantota Port

Over a thousand imported vehicles are currently lying unclaimed at the Hambantota Port, raising concerns over port congestion, storage costs, and potential revenue losses for the facility.

A Growing Backlog

The accumulation of unclaimed vehicles at Hambantota Port has emerged as a significant logistical and economic concern. With more than 1,000 units sitting idle within the port premises, authorities are now faced with the challenge of managing the growing backlog while ensuring the smooth operation of one of Sri Lanka's key maritime gateways.

The vehicles, which were imported through the port, have yet to be collected by their respective consignees, leaving them to occupy valuable space that could otherwise be utilised for incoming cargo and trade activity.

Implications for Port Operations

The situation places added pressure on port management, as prolonged storage of unclaimed goods typically results in mounting demurrage charges and administrative complications. For a port that Sri Lanka has positioned as a strategic commercial hub in the Indian Ocean region, such a backlog could hamper its attractiveness to future investors and shipping lines.

The unclaimed vehicles also represent a financial concern, as delayed clearance can lead to depreciation in vehicle value and complications surrounding customs duties and applicable taxes.

Broader Economic Context

Sri Lanka has in recent years taken steps to revitalise its port infrastructure, with Hambantota Port playing a central role in the country's long-term trade and logistics ambitions. Incidents such as this underscore the importance of streamlined import processes and timely coordination between importers, customs officials, and port authorities.

Port officials and relevant government agencies are expected to take steps to address the issue and facilitate the clearance of the stranded vehicles in the coming period.

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