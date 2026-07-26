Miracle at Sea: Sri Lankan Father and Son Rescued After 29 Days Adrift, Surviving on Raw Fish

Extraordinary Survival Story Unfolds Off Bangladesh Coast

In a remarkable tale of human endurance, a Sri Lankan father and his son have been rescued off the coast of Bangladesh after spending an astonishing 29 days stranded at sea, surviving entirely on raw fish to stay alive.

Nearly a Month Adrift

The two castaways endured almost a full month at sea under gruelling conditions, with no access to cooked food or reliable fresh water. Their survival depended on their ability to catch raw fish, which provided them with the minimal sustenance needed to hold on until rescuers finally reached them.

The pair were eventually located off the Bangladeshi coastline, where authorities and rescue personnel brought them to safety. The exact circumstances that led to the duo becoming stranded at sea have not been fully detailed, but their ordeal stands as a testament to extraordinary human resilience.

A Story of Resilience

Surviving nearly a month on the open ocean is an extreme physical and psychological challenge. Exposure to the elements, dehydration, and the mental strain of isolation make such ordeals life-threatening, and the fact that both individuals survived has been described as nothing short of miraculous.

Raw fish, while an unconventional source of nutrition, contains moisture and protein that can sustain life in emergency conditions — a factor that likely played a critical role in keeping the father and son alive during their harrowing experience.

Rescue and Recovery

Following their rescue off the Bangladesh coast, the Sri Lankan duo were taken to receive medical attention. Details regarding their current health condition and the arrangements being made to return them to Sri Lanka are yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

The incident is expected to draw attention to maritime safety concerns for Sri Lankan seafarers and civilians who venture into open waters, with calls likely to emerge for stronger safety protocols and emergency preparedness measures.