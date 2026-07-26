Ella Hotel Slapped With Rs. 1 Million Fine for Overcharging Guests on Bottled Water

A Sri Lankan hotel company has been handed a significant financial penalty after being found guilty of selling bottled water to guests at prices exceeding the legally permitted maximum retail price.

Court Delivers Ruling Against Ella Resort Operator

The Bandarawela Magistrate's Court has imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million on Future Life Hotels and Resorts (Pvt) Ltd, following a successful prosecution related to the overcharging of bottled water at one of its properties in the popular tourist destination of Ella.

The case highlights growing concerns over consumer rights violations within Sri Lanka's hospitality sector, where tourists and visitors are sometimes charged well above regulated prices for basic goods and services.

MRP Regulations Under the Spotlight

Sri Lanka's Maximum Retail Price regulations are enforced to protect consumers from exploitative pricing practices. Selling any product above the MRP printed on its packaging is a punishable offence under local consumer protection laws, and businesses found in violation face legal consequences including fines and potential licence implications.

Hotels and guesthouses, particularly those operating in high-traffic tourist areas, have frequently come under scrutiny for charging guests inflated prices on bottled beverages, a practice that has drawn repeated criticism from consumer advocacy groups and tourism authorities alike.

Warning to the Wider Hospitality Industry

The ruling is expected to send a strong message to other establishments operating in Ella and across Sri Lanka's broader tourism circuit. Consumer affairs authorities have been stepping up inspections and enforcement actions in recent months, targeting businesses that exploit visitors unfamiliar with local price regulations.

The fine of Rs. 1 million was imposed by the Bandarawela Magistrate's Court

The accused party is Future Life Hotels and Resorts (Pvt) Ltd

The violation involved selling bottled water above the stipulated Maximum Retail Price

The offence took place at a property located in Ella, a prominent tourist destination

Consumer rights advocates have welcomed the court's decision, calling on authorities to maintain consistent enforcement across all tourist-facing businesses island-wide to preserve Sri Lanka's reputation as a fair and welcoming travel destination.