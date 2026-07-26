Sri Lanka Customs Nabs Canadian National at BIA With Rs. 201 Million Hidden Haul

Major Drug Bust at Bandaranaike International Airport

Sri Lanka Customs officers have made a significant arrest at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), apprehending a 27-year-old Canadian national after uncovering a haul valued at approximately Rs. 201 million concealed within his belongings.

Suspect Identified as Painter by Trade

The arrested individual, who holds Canadian citizenship and identifies his occupation as a painter, was intercepted by Customs officials during routine screening procedures at the airport. Officers grew suspicious of the passenger's luggage and subjected it to a thorough inspection, which led to the startling discovery.

Customs Officers Crack the Case

The detection is being hailed as a notable success for Sri Lanka Customs, whose officers at BIA have been maintaining heightened vigilance against smuggling attempts through the country's main international gateway. The haul's estimated street value of Rs. 201 million underscores the scale of the attempted smuggling operation.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have taken the suspect into custody and launched a formal investigation into the matter. The case has been handed over to the relevant law enforcement agencies for further proceedings.

Sri Lanka Customs has reiterated its commitment to preventing the smuggling of contraband through the nation's borders, warning that all passengers remain subject to thorough screening upon arrival and departure.

This latest arrest adds to a series of successful interceptions carried out by Customs officials at BIA in recent months, reflecting intensified efforts to combat cross-border smuggling into Sri Lanka.

Related Video