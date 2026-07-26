Sri Lanka Customs Set to Auction Over 1,000 Unclaimed Vehicles Stranded at Hambantota Port

Sri Lanka Customs has announced plans to auction more than 1,000 vehicles that have been left unclaimed by importers at Hambantota Port, raising concerns over port congestion and revenue losses for the state.

Hundreds of Vehicles Sitting Idle

Approximately 1,025 vehicles imported into the country remain uncleared at Hambantota Port, with their respective importers failing to complete the necessary customs clearance procedures. The vehicles have been accumulating at the port facility, occupying valuable storage space and creating logistical challenges for port authorities.

Sri Lanka Customs confirmed that the decision to proceed with an auction was made following the failure of importers to respond to clearance notices within the stipulated time frames. Under customs regulations, goods left uncleared beyond a prescribed period are liable to be disposed of through a public auction process.

Financial and Logistical Pressures Mount

The situation at Hambantota Port reflects broader challenges facing Sri Lanka's import sector, which has been navigating economic uncertainty and tightening foreign exchange conditions in recent years. Many importers are believed to have struggled to secure the necessary funds to pay duties and clear their consignments.

The unclaimed vehicles represent a significant potential revenue stream for the government, as proceeds from customs auctions are directed to state coffers. Authorities are expected to recover outstanding duties and associated charges from the auction proceeds before releasing any remaining funds.

Auction Process to Follow Legal Procedures

Sri Lanka Customs has indicated that the auction will be conducted in accordance with established legal procedures, ensuring transparency and fair valuation of the vehicles involved. Prospective buyers, including registered dealers and members of the public, are expected to be invited to participate once formal auction notices are issued.

Around 1,025 vehicles are currently held uncleared at Hambantota Port

Importers have failed to complete customs clearance within the required period

Sri Lanka Customs will proceed with a public auction of the vehicles

Auction proceeds will be used to recover outstanding duties and state revenue

Port and customs officials are urging any remaining importers with outstanding consignments to come forward and settle their obligations before the auction process is formally initiated, warning that once the auction proceeds, importers will forfeit their right to claim the vehicles.

Authorities have stressed that the move is necessary to free up critical port space and recover dues owed to the state, adding that prolonged delays in clearance place unnecessary strain on port operations.

The development comes as Sri Lanka continues efforts to streamline port operations and improve the efficiency of its customs administration, both of which are seen as vital to attracting greater trade and investment to the country's southern port facilities.

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