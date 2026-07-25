Unclaimed Luggage at Bandaranaike Airport Conceals Rs. 110 Million Worth of Cocaine

A routine inspection of delayed and unclaimed baggage at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) has led to a major drug bust, with authorities uncovering a significant consignment of cocaine valued at approximately Rs. 110 million.

Discovery During Baggage Check

The haul came to light when airport security and customs officials examined luggage that had not been collected by passengers upon arrival. The cocaine was found concealed within the delayed baggage, raising serious concerns about the use of unclaimed luggage as a method to smuggle narcotics into the country.

The find represents one of the more notable cocaine seizures recorded at the country's main international gateway in recent times, highlighting the ongoing challenge Sri Lankan authorities face in combating drug trafficking through air travel routes.

A Growing Concern at Sri Lanka's Main Gateway

BIA, located at Katunayake, serves as Sri Lanka's primary point of entry for international travellers and cargo, making it a critical checkpoint in the country's anti-narcotics operations. Security agencies have been increasingly vigilant in screening both passengers and their belongings as international drug networks continue to probe weaknesses in global aviation security.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the origins of the seized cocaine and are working to identify those responsible for the smuggling attempt. It remains unclear at this stage whether any arrests have been made in connection with the discovery.

Authorities on High Alert

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the sophisticated tactics employed by drug traffickers, who increasingly exploit logistical loopholes such as delayed or misdirected baggage to move controlled substances across borders undetected.

Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies, including the Police Narcotics Bureau, are expected to be involved in the ongoing investigation as officials work to trace the supply chain behind the smuggled consignment.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.