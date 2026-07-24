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Parliament Defeats No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara

24 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Parliament Defeats No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara

A No-Confidence Motion (NCM) brought against Justice and National Integration Minister Harshana Nanayakkara was defeated on the floor of Parliament on Thursday (24), allowing the minister to retain his position in the cabinet.

Motion Falls Short in Parliamentary Vote

The motion, which had been tabled by opposition lawmakers seeking to remove Nanayakkara from his ministerial post, failed to secure the necessary support when it was put to a vote in the House. The defeat signals that the ruling government retains sufficient parliamentary backing to shield its ministers from opposition-led removal bids.

High-Stakes Debate in the Chamber

The no-confidence motion had drawn considerable political attention in the lead-up to the vote, with both government and opposition members engaging in debate over the minister's conduct and performance in his role overseeing the justice and national integration portfolios.

Despite the pressure mounted by opposition parties, government parliamentarians rallied behind Nanayakkara, ensuring the motion did not carry the votes required to pass.

Minister Survives Political Challenge

With the motion now defeated, Minister Nanayakkara is expected to continue in his dual role at the Ministry of Justice and National Integration. The outcome represents a significant political moment for the government, demonstrating its ability to consolidate support within Parliament when faced with opposition challenges.

No-confidence motions remain one of the key constitutional tools available to opposition parties in Sri Lanka's parliamentary system to hold ministers accountable and apply pressure on the ruling administration.

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R
Roshan Bandara 24 Jul 2026

Predictable. Goverment always protects their own people.

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Nimal Fernando 24 Jul 2026

Exactly. What was the point of even bringing the motion then.

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