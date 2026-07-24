President Dissanayake Names New Chairman and Members to Delimitation Commission

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has made a significant appointment to the Delimitation Commission, naming M. K. Saman Sri Ratnayake as its new Chairman and member, signalling a fresh direction for the body responsible for determining electoral boundaries across Sri Lanka.

A New Leadership at the Helm

The appointment of Ratnayake to head the Delimitation Commission marks one of the notable institutional moves by President Dissanayake since assuming office. The Delimitation Commission plays a critical role in the country's democratic process, as it is tasked with reviewing and redrawing electoral boundaries to ensure fair and equitable representation for voters across all regions of the island.

Significance of the Delimitation Commission

The work carried out by the Delimitation Commission directly influences how Sri Lanka's political landscape is shaped at both national and provincial levels. Decisions made by the commission can affect the distribution of seats in Parliament and local government bodies, making the composition and leadership of the commission a matter of considerable public interest.

With new members also being inducted alongside the newly appointed chairman, the reconstituted commission is expected to bring renewed focus and energy to its mandate at a time when electoral reforms remain a key topic of discussion in the country.

No further details regarding the identities of the additional members appointed to the commission were immediately available at the time of this report.