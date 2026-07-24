Nearly 100kg of Heroin Among Large Drug Cache Set for Destruction in Sri Lanka

A significant quantity of narcotic drugs, including close to 100 kilograms of heroin, is scheduled to be destroyed on Saturday, 25th January, in what authorities are describing as a major step in Sri Lanka's ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

Massive Haul to Be Disposed Of

The drug cache slated for destruction includes 99 kilograms and 478 grams of heroin, along with other narcotic substances. The planned destruction underscores the scale of narcotics that law enforcement agencies have managed to seize and remove from circulation within the country.

Part of a Broader Anti-Drug Effort

Sri Lanka has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking in recent years, with authorities regularly intercepting large consignments of narcotics both at the country's ports and within its borders. The destruction of seized drugs is a critical part of the legal process, ensuring that confiscated substances cannot re-enter the illicit market.

Total heroin to be destroyed: 99 kg 478 g

Additional narcotic substances also included in the destruction

Destruction scheduled for Saturday, 25th January

A Signal to Drug Networks

The destruction of nearly 100 kilograms of heroin sends a strong message to drug traffickers that seized narcotics will never find their way back onto the streets.

Officials view such destruction exercises as both a practical and symbolic measure, reinforcing the government's commitment to ridding Sri Lanka of the devastating social and economic consequences of drug abuse. Heroin in particular has been identified as one of the most harmful substances affecting communities across the island, contributing to rising rates of addiction, crime, and public health challenges.

The public and civil society organisations have been urged to continue supporting law enforcement efforts to combat the drug menace, as authorities reaffirm their dedication to protecting Sri Lankan communities from the threat of narcotics trafficking.