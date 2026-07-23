Sri Lanka's Goods Exports Surge 15% in June, Powered by Electrical and Boat Building Sectors

Strong Export Growth Signals Economic Momentum

Sri Lanka recorded a significant 15.09 percent year-on-year increase in goods exports during the month of June, with the electrical and boat building industries emerging as the primary drivers behind the impressive growth.

Key Sectors Leading the Charge

The performance underscores a broadening of Sri Lanka's export base, with the electrical sector and boat building industry standing out as notable contributors to the surge. These two sectors helped push overall merchandise export figures considerably higher compared to the same period last year.

The electrical sector demonstrated strong outbound trade activity, reflecting growing international demand for Sri Lankan electrical products.

The boat building industry continued its upward trajectory, contributing meaningfully to the overall export revenue figures for June.

Broader Economic Implications

The robust export figures come as a welcome sign for Sri Lanka's economy, which has been navigating a challenging recovery path following the severe economic crisis of recent years. A double-digit growth rate in goods exports points to improving industrial output and strengthening trade relationships with overseas markets.

A 15 percent rise in monthly goods exports represents a meaningful stride forward for Sri Lanka's trade sector and its broader economic stabilisation efforts.

Analysts have noted that sustained growth in non-traditional export segments such as electrical goods and marine vessels could help diversify the country's export revenue streams, reducing dependence on the historically dominant garment and tea sectors.

Outlook Remains Cautiously Optimistic

While the June figures are encouraging, economists caution that consistent month-on-month performance will be essential to confirm a durable recovery trend in Sri Lanka's export sector. Policymakers and industry stakeholders will be closely monitoring upcoming trade data to assess whether this momentum can be sustained through the second half of the year.