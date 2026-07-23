Seven Presidential Residences to Be Repurposed for Commercial Use, PM Tells Parliament

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has told Parliament that the government is actively exploring commercially viable uses for seven Presidential Houses spread across the country, acknowledging that the properties currently represent a significant and unproductive burden on state finances.

PM Flags Maintenance Costs as Unsustainable

Addressing Parliament, Dr. Amarasuriya did not mince words when describing the status of the seven residences, signalling that the government views them as white elephants — state-owned assets consuming public funds without delivering meaningful returns to citizens.

The Prime Minister confirmed that the government would continue to bear the cost of maintaining the properties in the interim, even as plans for their commercial repurposing are developed and assessed. No firm timeline was provided for when such plans would be finalised or implemented.

A Broader Push for Fiscal Responsibility

The announcement reflects the current administration's wider drive to rationalise state expenditure and unlock value from underutilised government assets. Presidential Houses located across multiple regions of the island have long attracted public criticism over the resources spent on their upkeep, particularly given Sri Lanka's ongoing economic pressures.

The government was considering commercially viable uses for the seven Presidential Houses across the country, while continuing to bear the cost of maintaining the properties until such plans are in place.

By converting these residences into revenue-generating assets — whether through tourism, hospitality, cultural use, or other commercial ventures — the government aims to reduce the financial drain while potentially creating new economic opportunities.

Public and Parliamentary Attention

The disclosure is likely to draw considerable attention from both lawmakers and the general public, many of whom have questioned the justification for maintaining multiple lavish Presidential properties at taxpayer expense, especially during a period of national austerity.

Further details on the specific locations of all seven residences and the nature of proposed commercial arrangements are expected to emerge as the government advances its planning process.

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