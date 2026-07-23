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Rupee Stabilisation Reflects Strength of Economic Policy, Says Central Bank Governor

23 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Rupee Stabilisation Reflects Strength of Economic Policy, Says Central Bank Governor

The Sri Lankan rupee has shown signs of meaningful stabilisation in recent weeks, a development that the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Governor Dr Nandalal Weerasinghe has attributed to the effectiveness of policy measures implemented by monetary authorities.

Policy Measures Bearing Fruit

Speaking on the current state of the local currency, Dr Weerasinghe indicated that the steadying of the rupee is a direct reflection of the impact of decisions taken by the Central Bank in managing Sri Lanka's monetary environment. The Governor's remarks signal cautious optimism as the country continues its economic recovery journey.

The Central Bank chief further noted that authorities would remain vigilant, closely tracking both domestic economic conditions and global financial developments as they unfold.

Ongoing Monitoring of Global and Local Conditions

Dr Weerasinghe emphasised that the CBSL would not adopt a passive stance despite the positive signals, stressing the importance of staying alert to any emerging risks that could affect Sri Lanka's fragile but improving economic footing.

We will continue to closely monitor domestic and global developments for emerging risks, the Governor stated.

The stabilisation of the rupee is widely seen as a critical indicator of broader economic confidence, particularly as Sri Lanka navigates its International Monetary Fund-backed recovery programme aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability following the country's unprecedented financial crisis in 2022.

Analysts and business communities across the island have welcomed the currency's relative steadiness, noting that a more predictable exchange rate environment supports import planning, eases inflationary pressure, and helps restore investor confidence in the Sri Lankan economy.

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

O
Oshadi Senanayake 23 Jul 2026

goverment always talking, we still suffering. cant feel any change

N
Nadeesha Kumari 23 Jul 2026

at least rupee not falling further, small progress la

P
Pasan Liyanage 23 Jul 2026

stabilised means what exactly? my grocery bill same as before

A
Amila Rajapaksha 23 Jul 2026

exactly no difference on the ground for normal ppl

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