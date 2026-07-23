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Jaffna Private Hospital Slapped With Rs. 3 Million Fine Over Blood Test Overcharging

23 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Jaffna Private Hospital Slapped With Rs. 3 Million Fine Over Blood Test Overcharging

Hospital Admits to Charging Patients Above Approved Rate for Full Blood Count Test

A private hospital in Jaffna has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs. 3 million after it was found guilty of overcharging patients for a Full Blood Count (FBC) test, one of the most commonly requested diagnostic procedures in Sri Lanka.

The hospital admitted to billing patients Rs. 550 for the test, when the approved and regulated price stands at Rs. 400 — an excess charge of Rs. 150 per test. While the difference may appear modest on an individual basis, the practice raises serious concerns about patient exploitation and the integrity of private healthcare pricing across the country.

Legal Action and Penalty

Authorities imposed the Rs. 3 million fine following the hospital's own admission of the overcharging, signalling a firm stance against medical institutions that disregard regulated fee structures. The action is being viewed as a significant warning to private healthcare providers operating outside approved pricing guidelines.

A Wake-Up Call for Private Healthcare Sector

The incident has reignited public debate over the lack of consistent pricing enforcement in Sri Lanka's private hospital sector, where patients — many of whom are already under financial strain — often have little means to verify whether they are being charged correctly.

  • The regulated price for a Full Blood Count test is Rs. 400
  • The hospital charged Rs. 550, exceeding the approved rate by Rs. 150
  • A fine of Rs. 3 million was imposed following the hospital's admission

Consumer rights advocates have long called for stronger oversight mechanisms and transparent public display of approved medical test prices at all private healthcare facilities island-wide.

Authorities Urged to Strengthen Oversight

The case from Jaffna underscores the urgent need for regular inspections and accountability measures within the private medical sector. Health officials and regulatory bodies are being urged to intensify monitoring efforts to ensure that patients across Sri Lanka receive medical services at fair and lawful prices, without fear of being exploited during moments of vulnerability.

No further details regarding the name of the hospital or the timeline of the offence have been officially disclosed at this stage.

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

H
Hashini Madushani 23 Jul 2026

Goverment hospitals have problems but at least they dont rob you like this.

O
Oshadi Senanayake 23 Jul 2026

Which hospital? Article doesnt say the name.

P
Pasan Liyanage 23 Jul 2026

3 million fine only? They probably made more than that overcharging ppl.

R
Roshan Bandara 23 Jul 2026

Exactly, this is nothing for them. Pocket change.

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