Media Freedom Under Fire as BBC Sinhala Journalists Face Parliamentary Summons

A prominent press freedom organisation has sharply criticised a move by Parliament to summon two senior BBC Sinhala journalists for questioning, raising fresh concerns about the independence of the media in Sri Lanka.

IMA Speaks Out Against the Summons

The Internet Media Action (IMA) issued a strongly-worded statement on 22nd of this month, condemning Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickremaratne's decision to call BBC Sinhala website Chief Editor Ishara Dhanasekara and journalist Sampath Dissanayake before a Parliamentary Committee.

The organisation made clear its position that summoning working journalists before a parliamentary body sets a dangerous precedent for press freedom in the country, and amounts to undue interference in independent journalism.

A Troubling Signal for Press Freedom

Media rights advocates have long warned that political pressure on journalists — whether through legislation, legal action, or institutional processes — can have a chilling effect on the media landscape. The IMA's condemnation reflects growing unease within Sri Lanka's journalism community over what many see as an attempt to hold reporters accountable for their editorial work through political mechanisms.

The summoning of journalists before parliamentary committees for their professional reporting activities is widely regarded by press freedom bodies as an infringement on editorial independence.

BBC Sinhala, the Sinhala-language digital service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, is one of the most widely read online news platforms among Sinhala-speaking audiences both within Sri Lanka and across the diaspora. Its editorial decisions frequently attract attention from political figures and public institutions.

Wider Implications for Sri Lankan Media

The incident comes at a time when Sri Lanka's media environment continues to face scrutiny from international press freedom watchdogs. Journalists and editors being compelled to appear before parliamentary committees over their reporting raises fundamental questions about the boundaries between legislative oversight and freedom of the press.

The IMA has urged all relevant authorities to respect the constitutional rights of journalists and to refrain from actions that could intimidate or suppress independent reporting in Sri Lanka.

Further developments are expected as the matter progresses through parliamentary channels, with media organisations and civil society groups closely watching how the situation unfolds.