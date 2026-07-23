Parliament Votes to Forward COPA and COPE Investigation Reports to Attorney General and Anti-Corruption Body

Sri Lanka's Parliament has passed motions to refer investigative reports compiled by two of its key oversight committees to the Attorney General and the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), signalling a significant step toward potential legal accountability for findings uncovered during parliamentary inquiries.

Reports From Two Powerful Oversight Committees

The reports in question were produced by the Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) and the Committee on Public Enterprise (COPE), both of which serve as critical watchdog bodies responsible for scrutinising the financial conduct and operational performance of government institutions and state-owned enterprises.

The House approved the motions during a sitting of Parliament, directing that the findings contained within these reports be formally transmitted to the relevant legal and anti-corruption authorities for further examination and possible action.

What This Means for Accountability

The referral of parliamentary committee reports to the Attorney General and CIABOC is widely regarded as a meaningful move toward holding institutions and individuals accountable for any financial irregularities or corrupt practices identified during the investigations.

CIABOC, as the country's principal anti-corruption body, would be empowered to initiate independent investigations based on the findings, while the Attorney General's Department could assess whether criminal proceedings are warranted in any of the cases highlighted in the reports.

Significance for Public Sector Oversight

COPA and COPE have long played a central role in scrutinising how public funds are managed across government departments and state enterprises. Their investigative reports often highlight mismanagement, waste, and potential corrupt conduct within Sri Lanka's public sector.

By formally referring these reports to external legal authorities, Parliament has underscored its intent to move beyond internal findings and pursue tangible consequences for those found responsible for any wrongdoing.

The decision has been welcomed by transparency advocates who have long called for stronger follow-through on parliamentary committee recommendations, rather than allowing such reports to remain confined to legislative chambers without further legal action.

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