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Showers Expected Across Western Coast and Selected Districts on Thursday

23 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Showers Expected Across Western Coast and Selected Districts on Thursday

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Thursday, 23 July 2026, advising residents in several parts of the island to expect wet conditions throughout the day.

Morning Coastal Showers

According to the forecast released at 5.30 a.m., light showers are expected to affect coastal areas of the Western and North-western provinces, as well as Galle district, during the morning hours. Residents in these areas are advised to take the unsettled conditions into account when planning early morning travel or outdoor activities.

Afternoon Thundershower Activity

As the day progresses, showers or thundershowers are likely to develop at a few places across the Western and North-western provinces, and in the districts of Galle, Batticaloa, Ampara, and Monaragala. The public in these regions should remain alert to the possibility of sudden downpours.

Districts on Alert

  • Western Province
  • North-western Province
  • Galle District
  • Batticaloa District
  • Ampara District
  • Monaragala District

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns island-wide and urges the public to stay updated through official forecasts, particularly those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

N
Nimal Fernando 23 Jul 2026

Galle side ppl be careful, last week was bad enough already

K
Kasun Perera 23 Jul 2026

met department finally got one right lets see

I
Ishara Gunawardena 23 Jul 2026

Colombo roads will be flooded again by 8am. guaranteed.

O
Oshadi Senanayake 23 Jul 2026

every single time men, drainage is a joke

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