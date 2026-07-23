Showers Expected Across Western Coast and Selected Districts on Thursday

The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for Thursday, 23 July 2026, advising residents in several parts of the island to expect wet conditions throughout the day.

Morning Coastal Showers

According to the forecast released at 5.30 a.m., light showers are expected to affect coastal areas of the Western and North-western provinces, as well as Galle district, during the morning hours. Residents in these areas are advised to take the unsettled conditions into account when planning early morning travel or outdoor activities.

Afternoon Thundershower Activity

As the day progresses, showers or thundershowers are likely to develop at a few places across the Western and North-western provinces, and in the districts of Galle, Batticaloa, Ampara, and Monaragala. The public in these regions should remain alert to the possibility of sudden downpours.

Districts on Alert

Western Province

North-western Province

Galle District

Batticaloa District

Ampara District

Monaragala District

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor weather patterns island-wide and urges the public to stay updated through official forecasts, particularly those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

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