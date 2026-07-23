Opposition Parties Unite Against Proposed Changes to Superior Court Judges' Retirement Age

Leaders of all Opposition parties are set to convene a high-level meeting today, January 23, at the Opposition Leader's Office on Sir Marcus Fernando Mawatha, Colombo, to map out a collective response to the government's proposed extension of the retirement age for superior court judges.

A Unified Front Against Judicial Interference

The gathering signals a rare show of unity among Sri Lanka's fragmented Opposition, as political leaders from across the spectrum rally around concerns that the proposed legislative change poses a direct threat to the independence of the country's judiciary.

The proposed amendment, which seeks to extend the retirement age of superior court judges, has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition figures who argue that such a move could be used as a tool to manipulate the composition of the higher judiciary in favour of the ruling administration.

Fears Over Judicial Independence

Sri Lanka's judicial independence has long been regarded as a cornerstone of its democratic framework. Critics of the proposal contend that altering the retirement age of sitting judges — particularly without broad consensus — sets a dangerous precedent that could compromise the impartiality of the bench.

Opposition leaders are expected to finalise a concrete plan of action at today's meeting, including potential parliamentary and public interventions aimed at blocking the proposed changes.

What Comes Next

Today's discussions are expected to cover a range of strategic responses available to the Opposition, which may include:

Filing legal challenges against the proposed amendment

Presenting a united parliamentary stance to defeat the bill

Engaging civil society organisations and bar associations to broaden opposition to the measure

Mobilising public awareness campaigns to highlight risks to judicial independence

The meeting is being closely watched by legal experts, civil society groups, and members of the public who have expressed growing unease over what many perceive as increasing executive encroachment upon the judiciary.

Further details on the outcomes of today's meeting and the Opposition's agreed course of action are expected to emerge later in the day.

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