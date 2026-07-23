Two Schoolboys Drown After Falling Into Panwila Waterfall in Theldeniya

Two young schoolboys lost their lives on Wednesday after falling into a waterfall in the Panwila area of Theldeniya, in what authorities are describing as a tragic accident.

Incident Overview

The incident occurred on 22 January, when the two boys fell into the waterfall under circumstances that prompted an immediate emergency response from local authorities. Both victims, who were schoolchildren, were retrieved from the water, but tragically could not be saved.

A Recurring Danger

Waterfalls and natural water bodies in Sri Lanka's hill country regions have long posed serious safety risks, particularly for young visitors who may underestimate the strength of currents and the slippery terrain surrounding such locations. Authorities have repeatedly urged the public, especially parents and school officials, to exercise extreme caution when children visit such sites.

Community in Mourning

The deaths have sent shockwaves through the local community in Theldeniya, with residents and school communities expressing deep grief over the loss of the two young lives. Further investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident are currently underway.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and to keep children away from unsupervised and potentially hazardous natural water sites across the island.