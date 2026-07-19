Wet Weather Expected Island-Wide as Showers Set to Persist Throughout the Day

Sri Lankans should brace for a damp day on Sunday, 19 July 2026, as the Department of Meteorology has forecast several spells of showers across the island.

The advisory, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday morning, warns that rainfall is expected to occur in multiple intervals throughout the day, urging residents and commuters to take necessary precautions.

The public is advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions and to take appropriate steps to safeguard themselves and their property. Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution on roads, particularly in areas prone to flooding or reduced visibility during heavy rainfall.

Further updates are expected to be issued by the meteorological authorities as conditions develop over the course of the day.

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