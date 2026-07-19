IRD Warns Taxpayers: Fines, Jail Time and a Grace Period — Everything You Need to Know

Inland Revenue Department Outlines Key Prosecution Rules Under New Tax Law

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has released an official public notice detailing how newly introduced prosecution provisions under the Inland Revenue Act will be applied, putting taxpayers on notice that non-compliance could carry serious legal consequences including fines and imprisonment.

What Taxpayers Need to Know

The announcement comes as part of a broader push by tax authorities to strengthen compliance across Sri Lanka and ensure that both individual and corporate taxpayers fully understand their obligations under the updated legislative framework. The IRD has emphasised that the provisions are now in effect and will be actively enforced.

Among the key updates outlined by the department, the following points are of particular importance to the public:

Prosecution provisions have been formally introduced under the Inland Revenue Act, giving authorities legal grounds to pursue non-compliant taxpayers through the courts.

Offenders may face financial penalties in the form of fines, the severity of which will depend on the nature and extent of the violation.

In more serious cases, individuals found guilty of tax offences could face custodial sentences, meaning jail time is a real possibility for those who wilfully evade their tax responsibilities.

A grace period has been provided, giving taxpayers an opportunity to regularise their affairs before enforcement action is taken.

The department has urged all taxpayers to take advantage of this grace period to settle any outstanding obligations without facing prosecution.

Both failure to file returns and deliberate misrepresentation of income are among the offences that fall within the scope of the new provisions.

The IRD has indicated that it will be stepping up its monitoring and audit activities in tandem with the implementation of these rules.

A Warning and an Opportunity

While the announcement signals a tougher stance from the IRD, officials have also framed the grace period as a goodwill gesture — an opportunity for those who have fallen behind or failed to meet their obligations to come forward and correct their position without immediately facing legal action.

Taxpayers are strongly encouraged to make use of the grace period provided and ensure all filings and payments are brought up to date before the deadline lapses.

Broader Context

Sri Lanka has been under significant pressure to improve its tax revenue collection as part of ongoing economic reforms and commitments made to international creditors. Strengthening enforcement mechanisms at the IRD is widely seen as a critical component of that effort, with the government aiming to widen the tax base and reduce the country's historically low tax-to-GDP ratio.

Members of the public and businesses are advised to consult the official IRD notice or seek the guidance of a qualified tax professional to fully understand how the new provisions may affect them.