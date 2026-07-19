Sri Lanka Enters New Political Era as Rajapaksa Steps Down

A Turning Point for the Island Nation

Sri Lanka is poised to form a new government following the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, marking a dramatic and historic shift in the country's political landscape amid one of its worst economic crises in modern history.

The Fall of the Rajapaksa Era

The departure of Rajapaksa brings to a close a period of dominance by one of Sri Lanka's most powerful political dynasties. His resignation came in the wake of unprecedented mass protests across the island, as citizens took to the streets furious over severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and other essential goods, alongside crippling power cuts and soaring inflation.

The dramatic scenes of protesters storming the presidential residence in Colombo shocked the world and signalled the depth of public anger directed at the administration. Rajapaksa subsequently fled the country before formally tendering his resignation.

What Comes Next

With the resignation now official, Sri Lanka's constitutional process for the appointment of a new head of state and the formation of a new government has been set in motion. Parliamentarians are expected to play a central role in determining the country's next leadership, as the nation navigates both a political transition and an ongoing economic emergency.

The incoming administration will face an enormous challenge — steering Sri Lanka through its deepest financial crisis in decades, which includes record foreign debt, a severely depleted foreign reserves position, and widespread public hardship.

A Nation Watching Closely

Citizens across Sri Lanka, as well as the international community, are watching developments closely, hoping that a new government will bring stability, restore confidence in public institutions, and urgently address the humanitarian needs of millions of Sri Lankans struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The road to recovery is expected to be long and difficult, but Rajapaksa's exit has opened a new chapter — one that many Sri Lankans are cautiously hopeful will bring meaningful change.

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