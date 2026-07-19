Police Seize Over 18kg of Crystal Meth in Major Drug Bust, Suspect in Custody

Law enforcement authorities have made a significant narcotics seizure following a raid that led to the arrest of a 26-year-old suspect found in possession of more than 18 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, the highly addictive substance widely known on the streets as "Ice".

Large Haul Recovered

The operation resulted in the recovery of over 18 kilograms of the dangerous drug, marking it as a substantial bust in the ongoing battle against narcotics trafficking. Crystal methamphetamine, or Ice, is one of the most potent and destructive illegal substances currently circulating across South and Southeast Asia, with Sri Lanka increasingly identified as both a transit point and consumer market for the drug.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

The arrested individual, a 26-year-old male, was apprehended during the targeted raid. Authorities have taken the suspect into custody as investigations into the matter continue. It remains unclear at this stage whether the suspect is believed to be operating alone or as part of a broader drug trafficking network.

Growing Concern Over Ice Trade

The seizure underscores the growing concern among Sri Lankan law enforcement agencies over the rising prevalence of Ice in the country. Unlike cannabis or heroin, which have long dominated the local drug trade, crystal methamphetamine has emerged in recent years as an increasingly available and dangerous threat to communities island-wide.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious drug-related activity to the relevant law enforcement agencies as efforts to curb the narcotics trade continue.