Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith Laments Dwindling Church Attendance as Sports Fever Takes Hold

Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has spoken out about what he sees as a troubling erosion of religious devotion among Sri Lankans, expressing dismay that many people now choose to crowd football stadiums and other sporting venues while churches remain largely empty.

A Warning from the Pulpit

The Cardinal, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent religious figures, did not mince his words when addressing the growing trend of declining church attendance. He characterised the public's enthusiasm for football and other mass entertainment as a misplacement of priorities, lamenting that congregations continue to shrink even as sporting events draw enormous crowds.

Cardinal Ranjith suggested that modern society is increasingly drawn toward secular pleasures at the expense of spiritual nourishment, a shift he described as both concerning and, in his view, foolish.

Religion Losing Ground to Entertainment

The Archbishop's remarks reflect a broader anxiety felt by religious leaders across the world, as congregations in many countries report falling numbers, particularly among younger generations. Sri Lanka, despite its deep-rooted religious traditions spanning Buddhism, Catholicism, Hinduism, and Islam, is not immune to this global pattern.

Cardinal Ranjith has long been a vocal advocate for preserving the spiritual and moral fabric of Sri Lankan society. His latest comments underscore his belief that the country risks losing its religious identity if current trends continue unchecked.

People foolishly gather at football while churches stand empty, the Cardinal remarked, capturing his frustration at what he views as society's shifting allegiances.

A Call to Reflect

While the Cardinal's comments are directed primarily at the Catholic faithful, they touch on a wider cultural conversation about the role of religion in contemporary Sri Lankan life. As entertainment, social media, and sporting culture compete ever more fiercely for public attention, religious institutions across all denominations face the challenge of remaining relevant and engaging to their communities.

Cardinal Ranjith's remarks are expected to spark discussion among both the faithful and secular commentators, raising questions about how religious institutions can adapt to a rapidly changing social landscape without compromising their core teachings and values.