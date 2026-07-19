Sri Lankan Exporters Urge Government to Clarify Forced Labour Import Rules

The Exporters Association of Sri Lanka (EASL) has called on the government to establish a clear and internationally aligned framework for implementing new regulations related to forced labour in import supply chains, raising concerns that ambiguity in the current approach could harm the country's trade competitiveness.

Industry Alarm Over Regulatory Uncertainty

Sri Lankan exporters are increasingly worried that a lack of clarity surrounding the new forced labour import regulations could create significant challenges for businesses seeking to access key international markets. The EASL has urged authorities to act swiftly in providing comprehensive guidance that aligns with globally recognised standards.

The association stressed that without a well-defined implementation roadmap, local exporters risk falling foul of stringent compliance requirements imposed by major trading partners, particularly in the United States and European Union, where forced labour legislation has been significantly tightened in recent years.

What the Regulations Entail

Several developed economies have introduced or strengthened laws that prohibit the importation of goods linked to forced labour at any point in their supply chains. Sri Lankan exporters, many of whom operate in labour-intensive sectors such as apparel, tea, and rubber, are now under pressure to demonstrate that their products meet these elevated ethical sourcing standards.

Exporters must be able to trace and verify labour practices across their entire supply chain

Non-compliance could result in goods being detained or banned at foreign ports of entry

Smaller exporters may face greater difficulties meeting documentation and audit requirements

EASL's Call to Action

The Exporters Association of Sri Lanka has urged the government to work in close collaboration with the private sector to develop guidelines that are both practical and consistent with international best practices.

The EASL has recommended that the government establish a dedicated task force comprising trade officials, industry representatives, and legal experts to fast-track the development of a national compliance framework. The association also called for capacity-building programmes to assist small and medium-sized enterprises in meeting the new requirements.

Broader Implications for Sri Lanka's Export Sector

Sri Lanka's export economy remains heavily dependent on access to Western markets, making compliance with international trade regulations a matter of national economic importance. Industry leaders warn that any delay in addressing these regulatory concerns could undermine buyer confidence and result in the diversion of orders to competing countries.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the EASL's appeal, but trade observers expect the matter to be taken up urgently given the potential impact on foreign exchange earnings at a time when Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery.