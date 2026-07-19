Sri Lanka Cricket Pays Tribute to the Legendary Sir Garfield Sobers

Sri Lanka Cricket has joined the cricketing world in mourning the passing of Sir Garfield Sobers, the iconic West Indian all-rounder widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers to have ever graced the game.

The death of Sir Garfield Sobers marks the end of an extraordinary era in international cricket, drawing heartfelt condolences from cricket boards and fans across the globe, including from the island nation of Sri Lanka.

A Legend Who Transcended Borders

Sir Garfield Sobers was not merely a West Indian hero — he was a cricketing institution whose influence reached every corner of the world where the sport is played. His remarkable career as a batsman, bowler, and fielder set standards that continue to inspire generations of cricketers, including those who have represented Sri Lanka on the international stage.

Sri Lanka Cricket expressed its deep sorrow at the news of his passing, recognising the immeasurable contribution Sir Sobers made to the sport that so many Sri Lankans hold dear.

An Irreplaceable Figure in World Cricket

Throughout his illustrious career, Sir Sobers demonstrated a level of all-round excellence that has rarely been matched. His achievements with both bat and ball, combined with his distinguished leadership qualities, earned him a knighthood and the eternal admiration of cricket lovers worldwide.

Sri Lanka Cricket mourns the loss of one of the sport's true giants, whose legacy will continue to inspire cricketers and fans for generations to come.

The Sri Lankan cricketing community joins players, officials, and supporters from every Test-playing nation in extending sincere condolences to the family, friends, and former teammates of Sir Garfield Sobers during this difficult time.

His memory will live on through the rich history of the game he helped shape, and his name will forever remain synonymous with cricketing greatness.