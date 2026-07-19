Fort Magistrate Issues Arrest Warrants for Deputy Minister Eranga Gunasekara and MP Jagath Manuwarna

The Fort Magistrate's Court issued arrest warrants on Friday (17) for Deputy Minister of Urban Development Eranga Gunasekara and Member of Parliament Jagath Manuwarna, along with four other individuals, after all six failed to appear before the court as required.

The warrants were issued in connection with a case involving alleged violations, with the court taking action following the repeated non-appearance of the accused parties before the bench.

Senior Officials Among Those Named

The issuance of arrest warrants against sitting parliamentarians and a serving deputy minister marks a significant development in the case, drawing attention to the accountability of elected officials before the Sri Lankan judiciary.

Deputy Minister Eranga Gunasekara, who holds the portfolio of Urban Development, and MP Jagath Manuwarna were among the six individuals named in the warrants handed down by the Fort Magistrate's Court.

Court Takes Firm Stance

The court's decision to proceed with arrest warrants underscores the judiciary's position that no individual, regardless of political standing or official capacity, is exempt from fulfilling legal obligations to appear before a court of law.

Further proceedings in the case are expected to follow once the individuals named in the warrants are produced before the Fort Magistrate's Court.