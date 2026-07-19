Election Commission Hands Back Provincial Council Election Funds Amid Continued Delays

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has returned funds that had been allocated for the conduct of Provincial Council elections, signalling yet another setback in the long-delayed effort to hold polls across the country's provinces.

The move highlights the persistent uncertainty surrounding Provincial Council elections, which have not been held for several years, leaving provincial governance structures in a state of prolonged limbo.

Funds Returned Without Elections Being Held

The Election Commission handed back the allocated budget without the elections having taken place, raising fresh questions about when the polls will eventually be conducted and what obstacles continue to stand in the way of organising them.

Provincial Council elections have repeatedly been postponed in Sri Lanka, with various administrative, legal, and political hurdles cited at different stages as reasons for the delays. The return of funds suggests that there is no immediate prospect of the elections being scheduled in the near term.

A Long-Standing Democratic Concern

The failure to hold Provincial Council elections has drawn sustained criticism from opposition parties, civil society organisations, and democratic governance advocates, who argue that the absence of elected provincial bodies undermines local representation and accountability.

Provincial Councils have remained without elected members for an extended period.

The delays have affected all nine provinces across the island.

Critics argue the postponements weaken devolution and grassroots democracy.

The Election Commission has previously indicated its readiness to conduct the polls once the necessary legal and administrative conditions are met, but those conditions have proven difficult to fulfil within successive budget cycles.

What Happens Next

With the returned funds now back in the hands of the Treasury, fresh allocations would be required should the government decide to proceed with Provincial Council elections in an upcoming fiscal period. Political observers note that without a clear commitment from the executive and legislature, further delays remain a real possibility.

The issue is expected to remain a point of contention in Sri Lanka's political discourse, particularly as the country continues its broader efforts to strengthen democratic institutions and restore public confidence in governance structures at all levels.

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