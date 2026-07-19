Namal Rajapaksa Alleges Government Critics Are Being "Driven to Suicide

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National Organiser and Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has made a serious allegation, claiming that individuals who speak out against the current government are being systematically pushed to the brink of taking their own lives.

The son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa made the alarming remarks in what amounts to one of the more striking accusations levelled against the ruling administration in recent weeks, drawing significant attention from political circles across the island.

A Grave Accusation

Namal, who has been a vocal critic of the government since the SLPP moved into opposition, suggested that those who dare to raise their voices in dissent are being subjected to such intense pressure and hardship that it is mentally and emotionally breaking them down. His comments point to what he describes as a deeply troubling pattern targeting opponents of the current leadership.

The MP stopped short of providing specific case details in his public remarks, but the gravity of the language used — invoking suicide as an outcome for those opposing the government — signals the increasingly charged nature of political discourse in Sri Lanka at present.

Opposition Rhetoric Intensifies

Namal's remarks are the latest in a series of escalating criticisms from the SLPP camp, as the party attempts to reposition itself as a credible opposition force following its dramatic fall from power. The Rajapaksa-led party, once the dominant force in Sri Lankan politics, has been navigating a difficult political landscape since the economic crisis that engulfed the country in 2022.

Political analysts have noted that while strong language is common in Sri Lankan opposition politics, allegations of this nature carry particular weight and responsibility, given the sensitive subject matter involved.

Calls for Accountability

The statement is expected to provoke a sharp response from government representatives, who are likely to dismiss the claims as politically motivated. However, civil society groups and mental health advocates may push for greater clarity and evidence behind the allegations, given the serious humanitarian implications if such claims were to be substantiated.

As Sri Lanka continues its gradual economic recovery and political tensions remain high ahead of future electoral cycles, exchanges of this nature between the government and opposition are expected to grow more frequent and more pointed in the months ahead.

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