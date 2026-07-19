Former India U19 Cricket Star Manjot Kalra Arrested Over Lanka Premier League Bribery Allegations
Manjot Kalra, the former India Under-19 cricket sensation who rose to global fame with a century in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup final, has been arrested in connection with a bribery case linked to the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka's premier Twenty20 franchise tournament.
A Celebrated Career Overshadowed
Kalra had been widely regarded as one of Indian cricket's most promising young talents following his match-winning knock in the U19 World Cup final, a performance that captivated fans across the subcontinent. However, his career at the senior level failed to take off as expected, and he has since found himself at the centre of a serious corruption controversy.
Arrest Details
Authorities arrested Kalra in relation to alleged bribery activities surrounding the Lanka Premier League. The LPL, which has grown in stature as a key fixture in the South Asian cricket calendar, has been drawn into the spotlight following the development. Investigators are examining the nature and extent of his alleged involvement in the case.
Implications for the Lanka Premier League
The arrest raises significant concerns about the integrity of franchise cricket in Sri Lanka. Officials and cricket administrators will face mounting pressure to ensure that the LPL's reputation remains intact as the investigation proceeds.
- Kalra gained international recognition after scoring a century in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup final
- His arrest is connected to alleged bribery surrounding the Lanka Premier League
- The case is currently under active investigation by relevant authorities
Cricket fans and officials across Sri Lanka and India are closely watching developments as the case unfolds. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.
💬 Join the Discussion 3
See what readers are saying — and add your view.
this kalra fellow had talent but career went nowhere so now this path ah?
LPL always having some drama no, every season something like this
true men, and they wonder why sponsors dont come properly