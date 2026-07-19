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Former India U19 Cricket Star Manjot Kalra Arrested Over Lanka Premier League Bribery Allegations

19 Jul 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
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Former India U19 Cricket Star Manjot Kalra Arrested Over Lanka Premier League Bribery Allegations

Manjot Kalra, the former India Under-19 cricket sensation who rose to global fame with a century in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup final, has been arrested in connection with a bribery case linked to the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Sri Lanka's premier Twenty20 franchise tournament.

A Celebrated Career Overshadowed

Kalra had been widely regarded as one of Indian cricket's most promising young talents following his match-winning knock in the U19 World Cup final, a performance that captivated fans across the subcontinent. However, his career at the senior level failed to take off as expected, and he has since found himself at the centre of a serious corruption controversy.

Arrest Details

Authorities arrested Kalra in relation to alleged bribery activities surrounding the Lanka Premier League. The LPL, which has grown in stature as a key fixture in the South Asian cricket calendar, has been drawn into the spotlight following the development. Investigators are examining the nature and extent of his alleged involvement in the case.

Implications for the Lanka Premier League

The arrest raises significant concerns about the integrity of franchise cricket in Sri Lanka. Officials and cricket administrators will face mounting pressure to ensure that the LPL's reputation remains intact as the investigation proceeds.

  • Kalra gained international recognition after scoring a century in the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup final
  • His arrest is connected to alleged bribery surrounding the Lanka Premier League
  • The case is currently under active investigation by relevant authorities

Cricket fans and officials across Sri Lanka and India are closely watching developments as the case unfolds. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

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N
Nadeesha Kumari 19 Jul 2026

this kalra fellow had talent but career went nowhere so now this path ah?

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 19 Jul 2026

LPL always having some drama no, every season something like this

K
Kasun Perera 19 Jul 2026

true men, and they wonder why sponsors dont come properly

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