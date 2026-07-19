Police Constable Suspended After Sitting on Female Officer's Lap in Drunken Misconduct

A police constable has been suspended from service following a formal inquiry into a complaint of misconduct at the Makalugaswewa Police Station, where he allegedly sat on the lap of a female police constable while under the influence of alcohol.

Incident at the Police Station

According to police, the constable had been deployed for duty at a musical concert before returning to the station in an intoxicated state. It was during this time that the alleged incident involving the female officer took place, prompting a formal complaint and subsequent internal inquiry.

Disciplinary Action Taken

Following the conclusion of the inquiry, authorities determined that the constable's conduct was in serious violation of police service regulations. As a result, he has been suspended from active duty pending further action.

The suspension reflects the Sri Lanka Police Department's commitment to maintaining professional standards and ensuring a safe and respectful working environment for all officers, including female personnel serving within the force.

The incident has drawn attention to the broader issue of conduct and discipline within the police service, with many calling for stronger measures to address inappropriate behaviour among officers, particularly in situations involving alcohol consumption while on or near duty.