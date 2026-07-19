Former Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake Testifies Before Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission

Former Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on Friday (17th), as the high-profile investigation into alleged corruption and fraud at the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) continued to gather momentum.

Senanayake, who served as Mayor of Colombo, was called to give testimony before the commission, which was specifically appointed by the President to examine a range of corruption and fraudulent activity allegations levelled against the country's largest municipal authority.

Following her appearance before the commission, the former mayor addressed waiting journalists, offering her account of the proceedings.

Commission's Mandate

The Presidential Commission of Inquiry was established to conduct a thorough and independent examination of corruption allegations surrounding the Colombo Municipal Council, one of Sri Lanka's most prominent local government institutions responsible for administering the commercial capital.

The inquiry is part of broader efforts by authorities to ensure accountability and transparency within public institutions, particularly those entrusted with managing significant municipal resources and public funds in Colombo.

Significance of the Inquiry

The CMC corruption probe has drawn considerable public attention, given the council's central role in governing Colombo and its management of large-scale infrastructure, public services, and financial expenditure.

Senanayake's appearance marks a notable development in the ongoing investigation, as the commission continues to summon key individuals connected to the municipal body for questioning.

Further details of the proceedings are expected to emerge as the commission progresses with its inquiry in the coming weeks.