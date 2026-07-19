Commercial Bank of Ceylon Sets New Record with Historic FinanceAsia Awards Sweep

Commercial Bank of Ceylon has etched its name in the annals of Sri Lankan banking history by securing the largest collection of FinanceAsia awards ever achieved by a local financial institution, marking a landmark moment for the country's banking sector.

A Record-Breaking Achievement

The accomplishment represents an unprecedented milestone for Commercial Bank, which has long been regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most distinguished and forward-thinking financial institutions. The haul of FinanceAsia accolades surpasses any previous performance by a Sri Lankan bank at the prestigious regional awards programme, underscoring the institution's growing stature across Asia's competitive financial landscape.

Regional Recognition for a Local Giant

FinanceAsia is widely respected across the continent as a benchmark of excellence in the financial services industry, with its awards considered among the most coveted honours a bank operating in the Asia-Pacific region can receive. Being recognised at this level places Commercial Bank firmly in the company of the continent's premier banking institutions.

A Statement of National Pride

For Sri Lanka, this achievement arrives at a particularly significant time, as the country continues its journey toward economic recovery and stabilisation. The recognition signals to regional and global markets that Sri Lankan banking institutions are capable of competing at the highest international standards.

Commercial Bank's record-setting performance at the FinanceAsia awards is expected to further bolster confidence among investors, partners, and customers, both locally and abroad, reinforcing the bank's reputation as a cornerstone of the island nation's financial system.