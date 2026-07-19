Saka Hat-Trick Fires England to World Cup Bronze as Mbappé Makes History in Six-Goal Thriller

England claimed third place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a dramatic 6-4 victory over France in a pulsating bronze medal playoff that will be remembered as one of the most entertaining matches in the tournament's history.

A Consolation Prize Fought With Passion

Neither side arrived at the third-place match in the mood they had hoped for. France had been comprehensively outplayed by Spain in their semifinal, while England suffered their own painful exit earlier in the competition. Despite the circumstances, both nations produced a contest that belied the fixture's reputation as a match nobody truly wants to play.

Bukayo Saka was the hero for the Three Lions, registering a stunning hat-trick to lead England to their first World Cup third-place finish in decades. His performance was one of clinical precision and individual brilliance, giving Gareth Southgate's side — or whichever manager guided them to this stage — a result their fans can celebrate with genuine pride.

Mbappé Etches His Name in World Cup Folklore

For France, however, the match carried a significant historical footnote. Kylian Mbappé broke the all-time World Cup scoring record during the contest, surpassing the previous benchmark to become the tournament's greatest ever goalscorer. The achievement drew widespread acclaim even amid the disappointment of defeat, cementing the French captain's status as one of the sport's all-time greats.

Mbappé's record-breaking goal was a moment that briefly overshadowed the scoreline, with fans inside the stadium and watching across the world acknowledging the magnitude of what they had witnessed.

Ten Goals and Relentless Drama

The match produced ten goals in total, making it an extraordinary spectacle for the neutral. The two sides traded strikes in a frantic, end-to-end affair that kept supporters on the edge of their seats from start to finish. England ultimately held their nerve to secure the win and mount the podium in third place.

Bukayo Saka scored a hat-trick for England

Kylian Mbappé became the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history

England won the match 6-4

Both teams had been eliminated in the semifinal round

France lost their semifinal to Spain

For England, the result offers a measure of redemption after yet another tournament that promised so much yet fell short of the ultimate prize. A World Cup medal, even in bronze, represents meaningful progress for a nation that has endured decades of near-misses on the global stage.

The ten-goal thriller in the bronze final will be spoken about for years to come — a match that had history, heartbreak, and breathtaking football in equal measure.

As the 2026 World Cup draws to a close, the final awaits between Spain and whichever side overcame the semifinal round, but England and France ensured the tournament signed off in style with a playoff classic that delivered far more than anyone had the right to expect.

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