Met Department Warns of Widespread Showers Across Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western Regions

Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology has issued a weather forecast for 19 July 2026, cautioning residents across several provinces and districts to expect multiple spells of rain throughout the day.

Affected Areas

According to the forecast, issued at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday, showers or thundershowers are expected to affect a broad swathe of the island. The provinces and districts likely to experience wet conditions include:

Western Province

Sabaragamuwa Province

North-Western Province

Kandy District

Nuwara-Eliya District

Galle District

Matara District

Public Advisory

Residents in the listed areas are advised to take necessary precautions, particularly those commuting or engaged in outdoor activities. The possibility of thundershowers means lightning strikes and strong winds may accompany some of the rainfall episodes during the day.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor prevailing weather patterns and may issue updated advisories as conditions develop. Members of the public are encouraged to stay informed through official meteorological communications.

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