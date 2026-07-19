Man Shot After Allegedly Attacking Police Officers With Sword in Piliyandala

A man sustained gunshot injuries in Piliyandala after he allegedly launched a sword attack on two police officers who were on duty, according to initial reports.

The incident unfolded when the individual reportedly approached the officers and attempted to assault them with the bladed weapon, prompting the officers to open fire in response.

Officers Forced to Act

The two police officers, facing an immediate threat to their safety, discharged their firearms after the suspect allegedly advanced on them with the sword. The man was struck and subsequently sustained injuries as a result of the shooting.

Injured Individual Receives Medical Attention

Following the incident, the injured man was taken for medical treatment. The circumstances that led to the confrontation are currently under investigation by the relevant authorities.

Police in Sri Lanka are permitted to use their firearms in situations where officers face a direct and serious threat to their lives or the lives of others. Investigations into the full sequence of events surrounding the Piliyandala shooting are expected to continue as authorities gather further details.

More details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.