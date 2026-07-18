Malinga and Asalanka Shine as Galle Gallants Triumph Over Jaffna Kings in LPL Opener

The Lanka Premier League got off to a thrilling start on Friday as the Galle Gallants delivered a commanding 36-run victory over the Jaffna Kings in the tournament's opening fixture, played at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo.

Asalanka Lights Up the Innings

Charith Asalanka was the standout performer with the bat, crafting a punishing knock of 65 runs off just 38 deliveries. The hard-hitting left-hander struck seven boundaries and three sixes in an innings that set the tone for the Gallants and gave their total the firepower it needed to put pressure on the Kings.

Malinga Dismantles the Chase

When Jaffna Kings came out to chase, it was young fast bowler Eshan Malinga who proved to be the wrecker-in-chief. Malinga tore through the Kings' batting lineup, claiming four wickets and making any hopes of a successful chase increasingly difficult. His hostile spell proved to be the decisive factor as the Gallants kept the Kings firmly in check throughout the run chase.

A Confident Start for Galle

The 36-run margin of victory was a confident statement from the Galle Gallants, who combined both individual brilliance and team effort to kickstart their LPL campaign in style. Asalanka's explosive batting and Malinga's incisive bowling formed the perfect combination to secure a comprehensive win on opening night.

The Lanka Premier League, one of Sri Lanka's most anticipated domestic T20 competitions, promises more exciting contests in the days ahead as the remaining franchises enter the fray.

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