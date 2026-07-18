House of Fashions Owner Remanded Amid Customs Investigation After Medical Emergency

The owner of one of Sri Lanka's most prominent clothing retail chains has been placed on remand following an investigation by Customs authorities, even as he continues to receive medical care at a leading state hospital in the capital.

Retailer Taken Into Custody During Health Crisis

Preethi Jayawardena, the owner of the well-known clothing retail outlet House of Fashions, has been remanded by the courts while undergoing treatment at the National Hospital in Colombo. Jayawardena was admitted to the hospital after reportedly falling ill, but authorities proceeded with the remand order despite his ongoing medical condition.

Customs Probe at the Centre of the Case

The remand follows an investigation launched by Sri Lanka Customs, though full details of the allegations against Jayawardena have not yet been made public. Customs investigators have been examining the matter, and the courts determined that remand custody was appropriate even given the circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation.

High-Profile Case Draws Public Attention

House of Fashions is widely recognised across Sri Lanka as a leading destination for affordable clothing and textiles, with a significant customer base throughout the country. The remanding of its owner has drawn considerable public interest, given the retailer's prominent standing in the local market.

The case is expected to proceed through the courts in the coming days, with further details likely to emerge as the legal process unfolds. Authorities have not yet issued a formal statement outlining the specific nature of the Customs-related allegations.