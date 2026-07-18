House of Fashions Owner Preethi Jayawardena Taken Into Custody and Remanded

Preethi Jayawardena, the prominent owner of the well-known retail chain House of Fashions, has been remanded in custody following legal proceedings, according to reports emerging from Sri Lanka.

Businessman Placed Under Remand

Jayawardena, who built his reputation as one of Sri Lanka's recognisable figures in the retail clothing industry through the popular House of Fashions brand, was produced before a court and subsequently remanded. The development marks a significant moment for the prominent business personality, whose retail outlets have been a familiar presence for Sri Lankan shoppers across the country.

A Household Name in Sri Lankan Retail

House of Fashions has long been considered a staple destination for affordable clothing among Sri Lankan consumers, with the brand enjoying widespread recognition across urban and suburban communities alike. The business built its identity around accessible fashion, drawing a broad and loyal customer base over the years.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Authorities proceeded with the remand order as legal proceedings surrounding the case continue. Further details regarding the specific charges and the nature of the case are expected to emerge as the matter progresses through the courts.

The case is being closely watched by both the business community and the general public, given Jayawardena's high profile within Sri Lanka's retail sector. Updates are anticipated as the judicial process moves forward.

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