India-Sri Lanka Double Taxation Protocol Now in Force, Strengthening Bilateral Economic Ties

A landmark protocol aimed at strengthening the existing Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) between India and Sri Lanka has officially come into effect, marking a significant step forward in economic cooperation between the two neighbouring nations.

What the Protocol Means for Taxpayers

The updated protocol builds upon the longstanding bilateral tax treaty between India and Sri Lanka, introducing enhanced provisions designed to prevent individuals and businesses from being taxed twice on the same income in both countries. The development is expected to bring greater clarity and fairness to cross-border financial transactions, encouraging investment flows between the two nations.

For Sri Lankan businesses and professionals operating in India — and their Indian counterparts active in Sri Lanka — the protocol offers a more streamlined and transparent framework for managing tax obligations across borders.

Boosting Trade and Investment

The operationalisation of this protocol is seen as a timely move, coming at a period when Sri Lanka is actively seeking to attract foreign investment as part of its broader economic recovery efforts. India remains one of Sri Lanka's most significant trading partners and a major source of foreign direct investment.

The protocol is expected to reduce tax-related barriers for Indian companies investing in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan enterprises with operations or income sources in India stand to benefit from clearer tax treatment.

The agreement supports greater bilateral trade by removing financial disincentives tied to double taxation.

A Step Forward in Regional Economic Integration

Analysts view the protocol as reflective of the deepening economic relationship between Colombo and New Delhi. With Sri Lanka continuing its path toward fiscal stabilisation following its recent economic crisis, agreements of this nature are considered vital tools in restoring investor confidence and fostering sustainable growth.

The coming into effect of this protocol signals both governments' commitment to creating a more conducive environment for legitimate cross-border commerce and investment.

Officials from both countries have emphasised that the updated DTAA framework aligns with international best practices in tax treaty management, including measures to prevent tax evasion and ensure greater transparency in financial reporting between the two jurisdictions.

The development is anticipated to be warmly received by the business communities on both sides of the Palk Strait, who have long called for clearer and more equitable tax arrangements to support the growth of India-Sri Lanka economic relations.

Related Video